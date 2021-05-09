Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay Pacific Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

CPCAY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

