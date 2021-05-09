CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

CBRE opened at $86.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.