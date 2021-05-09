CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CDK Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.