CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.50.

CDW opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

