CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%.

CECE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $262.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

