Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 42,869 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2,262.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

