Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 466 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 869,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

