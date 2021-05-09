Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $101.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.