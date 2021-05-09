Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $133,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.71.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.