Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $370.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $371.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

