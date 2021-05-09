Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Receives $17.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

