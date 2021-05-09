Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 165.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 82,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $809.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.