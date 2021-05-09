Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Certara updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 879,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,984. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

