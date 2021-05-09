Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.35 million.Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Certara alerts:

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 879,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.