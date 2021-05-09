CF Bankshares Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CFBK opened at $20.03 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

