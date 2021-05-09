Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%.

Shares of CEMI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 547,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

