ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

CCXI opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,737,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

