Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of CQP opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

