Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

