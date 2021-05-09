Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 25.6% year to date, more than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 21.9% during the same period. While the company has struggled with depressed demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% in a shareholder friendly move. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s commodity price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to add reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

