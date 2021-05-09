China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

SNP stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

