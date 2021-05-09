Choice Hotels International (CHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $115.80.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Insiders have sold 43,698 shares of company stock worth $4,903,452 in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.