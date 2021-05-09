Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.66 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Chromia has a total market cap of $142.66 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00067986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00105879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.01 or 0.00792123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.64 or 0.09211327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00048062 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

