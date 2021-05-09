Chronologic Reaches Market Capitalization of $397,979.47 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $397,979.47 and approximately $532.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

