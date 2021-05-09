Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Decreased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

