Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $44.31. 327,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,365. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

