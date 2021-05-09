CIBC Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB downgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock opened at C$23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 195.16%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.