CIBC Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $180.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.33.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

