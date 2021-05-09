Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $10,939,794.44 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cigna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73.

On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36.

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18.

Shares of CI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $263.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.