Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

