Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cisco Systems by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 68,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 22,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

