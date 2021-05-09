Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

