Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

GMED opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 138.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 94.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

