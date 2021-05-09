Citigroup Increases Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $25.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.