Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.59 and its 200 day moving average is $188.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.36.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

