Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.