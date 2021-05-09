Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RZV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RZV stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.