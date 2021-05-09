Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 6,303 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $116.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

