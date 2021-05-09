Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $513,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after buying an additional 625,376 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FOX by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of FOXA opened at $38.32 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.