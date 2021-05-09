Clarkson Capital Initiates Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLL. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

