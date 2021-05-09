Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 776,899 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

