Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.82. 9,112,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

