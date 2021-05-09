CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $19.49. CleanSpark shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 7,820 shares.
The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
The company has a market cap of $653.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
