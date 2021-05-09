CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $19.49. CleanSpark shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 7,820 shares.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $653.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

