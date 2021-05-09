ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

CLPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $388.52 million, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 565.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 272,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.