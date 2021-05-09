Clene Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLNN. Benchmark began coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80. Clene has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $547.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

