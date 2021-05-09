Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.41. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 532.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,036,000 after acquiring an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,481,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 152,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,581,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

