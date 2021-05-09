Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $715.70

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.70 ($9.35) and traded as high as GBX 852.72 ($11.14). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 848.50 ($11.09), with a volume of 72,601 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 808 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 715.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

