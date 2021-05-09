Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $700.00

Shares of Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 693.59 ($9.06), with a volume of 2749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 637.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 565.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.82 million and a PE ratio of 37.37.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

