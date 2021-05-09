Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.07, but opened at $74.19. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 32,439 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $1,504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

