Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

